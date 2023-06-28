31 more Fijians selected to work in Australia

A new group of 31 Fijian workers have been selected to work under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM scheme).

Speaking to the group during the closing of the pre departure briefing in Suva, Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Maritino Nemani urged them to perform to their best abilities, be disciplined and focus on their goals and aspirations.

He also told them to respect the rule of law, remember their families and children and seek guidance when facing challenges.

Nemani assured the workers that in his capacity as the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, he is committed to ensuring that his team is on standby to assist in any way we can during this employment transition.

“The Ministry has also assisted you with a one week pre departure training and provided every individual with a Pre Departure Briefing (PDB) Handbook as a guide whenever they face challenges abroad, this handbook also has grievance procedures to follow.”

“Reach out to those who can help if you need it, don’t remain silent; there is no shame in asking for help. If you have grievances during your time in Australia, the PDB handbook clearly identifies organisations/institutions that can assist you with your grievances.”

“If you have any issues regarding your work conditions, please raise it as early as possible with your employers and not prolong it, it is best to address any concerns as soon as practical” or reach out to us at the Ministry.”

“The PALM scheme is a Government to Government arrangement and its relevant institutions are committed to ensure your tenure during your engagement is valuable and beneficial to your and your families,” said Nemani.

“You’re ambassadors of Fiji and your families and you must demonstrate good character at all times, you’re encouraged to communicate positively with your work colleagues and be consistent with your families back home.”

“You must not alter and significantly change or adopt a life style that is new which could harm you and affect your work and family. Therefore you must focus on the objectives and principles of why you’re going to work in Australia.”

Nemani also expressed deep appreciation to the Australian Government and to the approved employers namely Hamilton Island for Hospitality and Accommodation Industry, EC Throsby for Meat Industry, and NVC Aged Care for having faith and confidence and providing opportunities for Fijian citizens through employment under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.