Talacolo ties the knot before season opener

Fiji 7s skipper Joseva Talacolo scored the most important try of his life yesterday after exchanging wedding vows and making a life long commitment to his partner Emi Kalougata in Colo-i-Suva.

The auspicious occasion was witnessed by Coach Ben Gollings and his family as well Fiji 7s players and officials.

The lanky Police officer rose to fame while playing for Police Blue on the domestic scene and was part of Fiji’s extended squad in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

He has been a regular in the national team for the past two seasons and was given the captaincy role last year.

Talacolo is again expected to lead the team in Perth 7s at the end of this month.