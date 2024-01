The Sir Gordon Tietjens coached Ambassador All Stars will face Ba Originals in the Shield final of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The Ambassador All stars overcame Yalovata 17-14 while the Ba Originals defeated the Pacific Nomads 17-5.

Meanwhile the Bowl final will be contested between Tabadamu and Tubarua Highlanders.

Tabadamu beat the USA Falcons 14-12 while Tubarua Highlanders defeated Devo Brothers 12-5.