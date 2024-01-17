Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Alleged arsonist granted bail

The 33-year-old man, charged with multiple serious offences, including attempting to set fire to the Totogo Police Station, has been granted bail by the Suva High Court.

The accused, Sebastian Rakai has been placed under strict bail conditions due to his medical background.

The matter was called before High Court Judge, Justice Dr Thushara Kumarage, this afternoon.

Justice Kumarage has ordered Rakai to visit the St Giles Hospital at the earliest to determine his treatment plan whilst out on bail.

Rakai needs to present his treatment plan to the High Court and to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, or bail would be revoked.

The Court has ordered that if the accused defaults in his medication plans or treatment, bail will be revoked.

The Court has also ordered that all three sureties that have been provided to the Court are responsible to report to the Court, if the accused shows signs of relapse.

The Police Officer ordered by the Court is entitled to conduct random checks on the property, talk with any of the three sureties and if the officer finds the accused unfit or his environment unsafe, he is to report it to the Court.

The accused must also report to the Flagstaff Police post every Friday.

Rakai is charged with one count of attempt to commit arson, two counts of damaging property and one count of criminal intimidation.

The matter has been adjourned to March 13 for Pre-Trial Conference.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
