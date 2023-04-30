Sunday, April 30, 2023
Arei puts Fijiana Drua in Super W final

Outside centre Vani Arei scored two tries including the winner as Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua came from behind to beat the Waratahs 20-17 in the first semifinal of the Super W in Sydney today.

The defending champions entered the match with a lot of focus and positive energy, looking determined to end their three-match losing streak in the competition this season while the unbeaten Waratahs carried the favorites tag.

The Tahs got to a perfect start and scored all their three tries early in the match to grab a 17-0 lead.

The Inoke Male coached Fijiana Drua found their rhythm in the second quarter of the half and towering prop Siteri Rasolea got their first try.

Arei managed to get the second try for the visitors which was converted successfully by Luisa Tisolo as they trailed 17-12 at halftime.

The second spell belonged to the Fijians as they piled pressure and kept the host in their own territory for longer periods.

Tisolo kicked a penalty to narrow the scores to only two points and Arei after relentless pressure from Fijiana Drua, managed to use her strength well to stretch out and dot the ball on the white chalk with less than 10 minutes to play.

Waratahs toiled hard in search of the winning try but Captain Bitila Tawake guided her players well in defending their line and holding on to book their place in the final.

Fijiana Drua will meet the winner of the Reds vs Brumbies semifinal.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
