Ba anticipates tough challenge from T/Naitasiri

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of the Digicel Fiji Premier League against Tailevu Naitasiri this Sunday.

Coach Daniel Krishneel is anticipating a tough encounter and has labeled the Sky Blues as “interesting opponents”.

While speaking to FijiLive, Krishneel said he respects opponent coach Priyant Mannu for his vast experience and grasp of the game.

“Priyant has been there for a long time, he has experience, understands the gameplay, so the match against Naita will be an interesting game to play,” he remarked.

Commenting on his first game in charge against Suva in round 1 of DFPL, Krishneel praised his team’s effort and execution while acknowledging areas that require improvement.

“The boys have helped me execute the plan, there are some areas of weaknesses where we need to work on, and we’ll surely do that in the coming matches.”

Also, making his debut in the match against Suva, Ryan Naresh, the younger sibling of key player Rahul Naresh, received commendations for his performance.

“Being his debut game, Ryan understood his role clearly and delivered his best,” said the Ba coach.

The Men in Black will play Tailevu Naitasiri this Sunday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy, Ba (Field 1).

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

