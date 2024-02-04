Ba makes 3 changes for CVC decider

Ba has opted to field an attacking lineup against Lautoka in their Champion vs Champion decider today.

The Men in Black have fielded Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi, youngster Penisoni Tirau and Mitieli Naiviro have been added to the starting line-up.

They come in the starting team in place of Gulam Razool, Rahul Naresh and Kalaveti Sivoi.

Rooster Chicken Ba will need to beat Lautoka by two clear goals to win their 21st CVC title while a draw will be enough for the Blues to snatch victory in the series.

Ba lineup– Misiwani Nairube (C), Darold Kakasi, Sailasa Ratu, Nabil Begg, Peceli Sukabula, Penisoni Tirau, Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau, Mohammed Raheem, Samuela Navoce, Mitieli Naiviro.