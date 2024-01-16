Tuesday, January 16, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Bail conditions reinstated for Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum outside the Suva Magistrates Court.

The Magistrates Court in Suva today reinstated all bail conditions previously imposed on former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, except for the requirement to report to the Police station on the last Saturday of the month as he has returned to Fiji.

This ruling was made during a session presided over by Chief Magistrate Waleen George.

Sayed-Khaiyum was granted a bail variation earlier to allow him to travel overseas for medical procedures.

As part of the conditions for this variation, he was ordered to return his passport to the court registry upon his return, which was completed on 2 January.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku is now leading the case for the State.

Due to this recent transition, Rabuku stated he did not have all the necessary documents ready and requested additional time for preparation.

The matter has been adjourned to 19 March for further proceedings.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson opens up about regaini...

Rebel Wilson is being transparent about regaining weight after her ...
Entertainment

Hanu Man soars high in global box o...

Hanu Man, a Telugu-language superhero film, is winning hearts at th...
News

Fiji joins coalition of Trade Minis...

Fiji has officially joined the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Clim...
Rugby

Butler creates history, joins Brumb...

23-year-old Joanne Butler has created history by becoming the first...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rebel Wilson opens up about rega...

Entertainment
Rebel Wils...

Hanu Man soars high in global bo...

Entertainment
Hanu Man, ...

Fiji joins coalition of Trade Mi...

News
Fiji has o...

Butler creates history, joins Br...

Rugby
23-year-ol...

Hooper to miss Perth Sevens

Rugby
Michael Ho...

Prasad emphasises significance o...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Tikoitoga was proud of his herit...

News
Prime Mini...

Talacolo ties the knot before se...

Rugby
Fiji 7s sk...

Butler creates history, joins Br...

Rugby
23-year-ol...

Rabuka unaware of scandal posted...

News
Prime Mini...

Hanu Man soars high in global bo...

Entertainment
Hanu Man, ...

Abbu reflects on a memorable 202...

Football
2023 marke...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson opens up about regaining 30 pounds