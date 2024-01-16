Bail conditions reinstated for Sayed-Khaiyum

The Magistrates Court in Suva today reinstated all bail conditions previously imposed on former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, except for the requirement to report to the Police station on the last Saturday of the month as he has returned to Fiji.

This ruling was made during a session presided over by Chief Magistrate Waleen George.

Sayed-Khaiyum was granted a bail variation earlier to allow him to travel overseas for medical procedures.

As part of the conditions for this variation, he was ordered to return his passport to the court registry upon his return, which was completed on 2 January.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku is now leading the case for the State.

Due to this recent transition, Rabuku stated he did not have all the necessary documents ready and requested additional time for preparation.

The matter has been adjourned to 19 March for further proceedings.