Be vigilant during the school break

The Ministry of Education is advising parents and guardians to look after their children as the second school term end yesterday.

In a statement, the Minister Aseri Radrodro conveyed his sincere appreciation to all heads of schools, teachers, ancillary staff and students for the work done.

Radrodro said that: “I understand that this term has been eventful for all schools around the country. Teachers focused on lesson coverage and at the same time accommodate extra-curricular activities such as sports.”

“Despite the challenges faced during the Term, our teachers continued to show resilience and compassion, promoting holistic education. The steadfastness of teachers in their roles around the country is immensely acknowledged,” Radrodro said.

The Minister said parents and guardians are reminded to be vigilant in the supervision of their children, engaging them in lifelong skills during the school holidays.

Radrodro reminds all Heads of Schools to ensure that the school premises are securely locked in the two weeks.

“All teachers are expected to resume duties on September 11 when school reopens for term three. Classes proper will begin on the very next day, as this is the shortest and most important term in any academic calendar,” he added.