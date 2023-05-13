Saturday, May 13, 2023
Be vigilant, NFA warns after fires

Three families have lost their homes in separate fires in the last 24 hours.

In a statement released by Police, they said the first incident was reported in the Northern Division in Nabekavu, Labasa where the home of a 59-year-old farmer was completely destroyed in a fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The second incident was reported at the Naulukaroa Settlement in Valelevu yesterday.

The two bedroom home belonging to a 54-year-old woman was completely destroyed in a fire that is believed to have started from the kitchen.

The third incident reported last night at Kalabu Village, Nasinu, saw a three bedroom home completely destroyed in a fire that is believed to have started following a dispute between a couple.

As a result, the both victims sustained burns, while their three children and a grandchild sustained injuries whilst trying to get to safety.

The man remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital while the rest of his family were treated and discharged.

Joint investigations with the National Fire Authority continue into all fire incidents.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
