Big plans to support seasonal workers: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a revised Vuvale Partnership with Australia that supports seasonal workers under the Fiji Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister visited some workers in Teys – A meat processing company headquartered in Queensland, Brisbane; Rabuka said the government is working closely with Australia to enhance our cooperation in the labour mobility sector.

Rabuka said that Fiji, through the High Commission in Canberra, has appointed Liaison Officers who will be assisting seasonal workers throughout Australia.

The visit was also an opportunity for the seasonal workers to discuss and raise issues such as superannuation contributions, visas and family welfare directly with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister conveyed the government’s appreciation to the seasonal workers throughout Australia for their contributions in the form of remittances and for assisting their families back home.