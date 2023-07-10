Biukoto is new Vodafone Fiji CEO

Elenoa Biukoto has been appointed the new chief executive of Vodafone Fiji.

She replaces Pradeep Lal who has been appointed chief executive of Vodafone PNG with immediate effect.

Having interviewed the shortlisted candidates, the Vodafone Fiji Board appointed Biukoto and her appointment comes into effect immediately with Lal moving to PNG permanently.

Biukoto joined Vodafone as Manager of Revenue Assurance and Audit in 2008 and has been with the company for the last 15 years.

She has also served as company financial controller and is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

Prior to joining Vodafone, she was employed by ANZ Pacific Operations as a Business Analyst and PriceWaterhouse Coopers as an Audit Manager.

This has given her over 20 years plus of management experience.

Chairperson of Vodafone Fiji, Jo Taoi said the appointment of the CEO from within the company is a testament to the company’s succession planning and leadership development program.

He said it demonstrates Vodafone’s commitment to fostering and nurturing local talents to ensure continued strategic alignment for sound stewardship and business growth.

“The appointment further reflects Vodafone’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and women empowerment as an equal opportunity employer.”

As the new CEO, Ms Biukoto will lead Vodafone Fiji’s future strategic direction, seeking new areas of growth and innovation for the business whilst delivering exceptional value to its customers.

“The new CEO’s understanding of local market dynamics and strong leadership skills will play a pivotal role in shaping Vodafone Fiji’s future in an increasingly digital economy,” said Taoi.

Biukoto holds a Master’s in Business Administration from UNSW and is a chartered accountant and a member of CA ANZ (Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand) and has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours in Accounting) from the University of Otago.

In accepting the position of Vodafone CEO, Biukoto said “I am most honoured and humbled by the trust and faith placed in me by the Board to lead this prestigious organisation.”

“It comes with immense responsibility given the daily impact Vodafone Fiji has on the lives of every Fijian in one way or the other. I am committed to ensuring that the organization is led with humility and in the interests of the organization and its stakeholders, including our valued customers.”

She said Vodafone Fiji has a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its customers and she looks forward to building on that legacy through the guidance of the Board and the ingenuity of a very dedicated and talented team by leveraging their collective strengths to continue driving the company’s growth and success.