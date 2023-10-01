Sunday, October 1, 2023
601 ad
Botia wins Player of the Match award

Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia won the Player of the Match after an impressive display in the 17-12 win over Georgia  in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France on Sunday.

The La Rochelle utility who set up the second try after breaking through tackles and eventually brought to the ground by four defenders said the Fijians had a difficult period in 1st half and they gave away their opportunities as they trailed by 9 points at halftime.

He said thankfully they managed to comeback in the second spell and get the important win.

Botia added that the Flying Fijians love to keep the ball alive and every time he had the ball in hand, he knew there was support and this is how he set up Vinaya Habosi to score and put them in the lead.

Fiji remains second in Pool C and will need to beat Portugal in its final match to progress to the quarterfinals with Wales.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
