Botitu itching for a spot against Wallabies

Utility back Vilimoni Botitu is itching for a spot in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad against the Wallabies at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Monday.

Botitu said he is ready for the battle if selected to play against the Australians, who are on a high after beating Georgia 35-15 in their opening match on Sunday.

The 25-year-old joined the camp last week to replace Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz, who got injured during a non-contact session.

Botitu said the call from Raiwalui came as a surprise as he was not expecting it because there were other senior players on the list who could have replaced Muntz.

“Eventually I never thought that I would be called up because there were other players in the squad who used to play at fly-half and got dropped. But then I would like to thank Coach Simon and the team for believing in me and giving me a chance once again,” Botitu said at a media conference in France.

Now that the Fiji 7s Tokyo Olympic Games gold medalist is in the squad, he is well aware of giving his one hundred percent if selected for the match against the Wallabies.

“After being not considered for the Rugby World Cup, I went home and then came to France to join my club. I was training when I got a call from Simon on Thursday and he asked me to join the Flying Fijians camp.

I was happy and looked forward to joining the camp.”

He added the environment for the national side in France is the same as it was during their first week in camp in Taveuni.

“It’s nothing new for me, still the same set of players and coaches I worked with so it’s been easy for me to get into the training since last Thursday.

“I have been working hard and I will give my best to make it into the team for the game against Australia. I’m certainly ready to give my best shot if selected for the team this weekend.”

Meanwhile, head coach Simon Raiwalui is expected to announce his side on Friday evening.

The Flying Fijians will face Australia at 3.45am in Saint-Etienne.