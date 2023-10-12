Thursday, October 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champs cruise into semis unbeaten

Defending champion Suva topped Group B of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after beating Nadi 3-1 in its final match at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Having already qualified for the semifinals, Suva opted to field most of its bench players.

Lanky marksman Rusiate Matarerega put the hosts ahead in the first minute of play after heading in a well-timed cross.

He doubled Suva’s lead in the 15th minute with a cool finish.

Sanaila Waqanicakau got the third goal for the Whites in the 24th minute from the penalty spot  before Nadi pulled one back through youngster Nilkash Prasad towards the end of the half.

The second half did not produce any goals as the teams used the opportunity to give game time to players who did not take the field earlier in the tournament.

Suva enters the semifinals unbeaten and with maximum 9 points and will feature in the second semifinal at 5pm on Saturday.

The teams:

Newline Chemical/Chandra’s Investment Suva– Jovilisi Borisi, Mohammed Naizal, Ramzan Khan, Malakai Rakula, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala (C), Merrill Nand, Rusiate Matarerega.

Esy Cool/ Professional Valuation Nadi– Samuela Tamanisau, Christopher Kumar (C), Ashneel Kumar, Eneriko Matau, Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Tulivou, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Elvis Raju, Nilkash Prasad, Siotame Kubu.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Super Premier semifinalists confirm...

The semifinals of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship have ...
Football

Raheem puts Ba into IDC semis

Fiji U23 utility Mohammed Raheem came off the bench and scored Ba’s...
2023 IDC

Fiji FA to take action against Loan...

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confir...
2023 IDC

Singh apologises for Loaniceva̵...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh has asked for forgiveness from Navua Foot...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Super Premier semifinalists conf...

Football
The semifi...

Raheem puts Ba into IDC semis

Football
Fiji U23 u...

Fiji FA to take action against L...

2023 IDC
Fiji Footb...

Singh apologises for Loaniceva&#...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Bainimarama and Qiliho acquitted...

News
Former Pri...

Navua to file Police report agai...

2023 IDC
Navua Pres...

Popular News

MOU to enhance risk communicatio...

News
Cabinet ha...

Pacific must find solutions, res...

News
Deputy Pri...

Govt to provide direct support t...

News
The Fiji C...

Fiji Kulas beat New Caledonia in...

2023 IDC
Fiji Kulas...

Ireland relish quarterfinal date...

RWC 2023
Ireland co...

Nadroga awarded match forfeiture...

2023 IDC
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Super Premier semifinalists confirmed