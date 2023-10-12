Champs cruise into semis unbeaten

Defending champion Suva topped Group B of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after beating Nadi 3-1 in its final match at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Having already qualified for the semifinals, Suva opted to field most of its bench players.

Lanky marksman Rusiate Matarerega put the hosts ahead in the first minute of play after heading in a well-timed cross.

He doubled Suva’s lead in the 15th minute with a cool finish.

Sanaila Waqanicakau got the third goal for the Whites in the 24th minute from the penalty spot before Nadi pulled one back through youngster Nilkash Prasad towards the end of the half.

The second half did not produce any goals as the teams used the opportunity to give game time to players who did not take the field earlier in the tournament.

Suva enters the semifinals unbeaten and with maximum 9 points and will feature in the second semifinal at 5pm on Saturday.

The teams:

Newline Chemical/Chandra’s Investment Suva– Jovilisi Borisi, Mohammed Naizal, Ramzan Khan, Malakai Rakula, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala (C), Merrill Nand, Rusiate Matarerega.

Esy Cool/ Professional Valuation Nadi– Samuela Tamanisau, Christopher Kumar (C), Ashneel Kumar, Eneriko Matau, Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Tulivou, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Elvis Raju, Nilkash Prasad, Siotame Kubu.