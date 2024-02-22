Chaudhry deplores Fiji’s stand on Palestine

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry has deplored the stand taken by the Peoples Coalition Government in its support for the unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice, is reviewing Israel’s occupation

of Palestinian territories at the request of the UN General Assembly.

Chaudhry said while Israel’s right to defend itself and it’s people against external attacks is fully understood, its massacre of a defenceless people, among them the elderly and the children, and its ruthless demolition of civilian targets, including hospitals and homes, is to be roundly condemned.

“Fiji is the only country, aside from the United States, to lend support to Israel in the

current proceedings.”

“To end this decades old conflict, majority world opinion favours the Palestinians getting their occupied territories back, with full recognition as an independent sovereign state.”

“The Palestinians right to self-determination must be respected.”