Coaches have made the right decision: Botia

Flying Fijians defensive expert, Levani Botia says the coaches have made the right decisions best for the team when it comes to selection for the Rugby World Cup in France next month.

The France based rep who left the country with the first of Fiji’s travelling squad to the Rugby World Cup said, they are ready to do the job for all Fijians.

“We trust the coaches have made the right decisions best for the team,” Botia said.

“There is plenty going around on social media, but whoever is selected, the people can trust no matter what they think or say, this is their team, and the players are focused on doing the job.

“We have a great mixture of players, and the Drua players have proved themselves.”

The 34-year-old from Naitasiri said he was excited to be representing Fiji once more at the Rugby World Cup.

“I thank the coaches for their trust and look forward to doing our job for Fiji and making the country and its people proud.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
