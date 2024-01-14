Cocagi comeback with man of the match performance

Former Fiji Under 20 captain, Adrea Cocagi, marked his return from suspension with a standout performance for Castres, earning him the Man of the Match accolade in their latest fixture against the Black Lions.

His impact on the game was immediate, with his aggressive ball-carrying and staunch defense contributing significantly to Castres’ on-field dominance.

Cocagi, who has been impressive in the center position for Castres, displayed several forceful carries that kept the opposition on the back foot throughout the match.

His physicality in defense was equally impressive, thwarting the Black Lions’ attempts to penetrate Castres’ defensive line.