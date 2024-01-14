Court to rule on Qionibaravi abandonment case

The Court of Appeal will rule on the Notice of Abandonment filed by Suva Lawyer Jagath Karunaratne on behalf of former SODELPA MP, Adi Litia Qionibaravi.

Karunaratne also serves as counsel to jailed former MP’s Niko Nawaikula, Salote Radrodro and Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

The matter is expected to be called before Judge Justice Chandana Prematilaka, at the Court of Appeal in Veiuto, tomorrow.

Lawyer, Jagath Karunaratne, filed the notice of abandonment for former SODELPA MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi in the Court of Appeal Registry, after the matter had been transferred to the High Court from the Magistrates Court.

The Notice of Abandonment comes after the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption filed in 2022, that they will no longer prosecute Adi Litia on the charges of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage, due to her medical conditions.

FICAC had filed a nolle prosequi that the former MP is no longer fit to stand trial.

However, Nawaikula, Radrodro and Ratu Suliano are appealing against their convictions.

Radrodro was convicted of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage – and was sentenced to two and a half years in September 2022.

Ratu Suliano was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment, where 10 months was suspended for five years.

He was convicted of a count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Nawaikula was convicted of a count of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage, and was jailed for two years in May 2022.

Both Ratu Suliano and Radrodro are still serving the remainder of their sentences, while Nawaikula is out on early release, under the Yellow Ribbon Program.

The matter will be called at 10am tomorrow.