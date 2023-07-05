Davis, Kumar join Kulas for friendlies

Fiji’s lone professional female footballer Trina Davis and Australia-based midfielder Vanish Kumar have joined the Digicel Kulas to boost their campaign in the International Friendlies against the Solomon Islands in the 2023 July FIFA Window.

The overseas-based pair joined the Marika Rodu guided Kulas camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba over the weekend.

The 18-member squad also includes top striker Cema Nasau, Captain Sofi Diyalowai, experienced Labasa midfielder Shayal Sindhika, Jotivini Tabua, Anasimeci Volitikoro and goalkeeper Seruwaia Vasuitoga.

The Kula Girls last featured on the Oceania stage during the women’s World Cup qualifiers in July last year.

The team is expected to depart Fiji on Friday.