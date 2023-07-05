Wednesday, July 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Davis, Kumar join Kulas for friendlies

Fiji’s lone professional female footballer Trina Davis and Australia-based midfielder Vanish Kumar have joined the Digicel Kulas to boost their campaign in the International Friendlies against the Solomon Islands in the 2023 July FIFA Window.

The overseas-based pair joined the Marika Rodu guided Kulas camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba over the weekend.

The 18-member squad also includes top striker Cema Nasau, Captain Sofi Diyalowai, experienced Labasa midfielder Shayal Sindhika, Jotivini Tabua, Anasimeci Volitikoro and goalkeeper Seruwaia Vasuitoga.

The Kula Girls last featured on the Oceania stage during the women’s World Cup qualifiers in July last year.

The team is expected to depart Fiji on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Young Kulas march into U19 Champion...

The Digicel Young Kulas have cemented their spot in the final of th...
News

Police officer charged with rape an...

A 41-year-old Police officer was charged by the Office of the Direc...
Rugby

Flying Fijians visit Waitabu Villag...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians paid a courtesy visit to the people o...
News

USP maintains World University Rank...

The University of the South Pacific (USP) has maintained its World ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Young Kulas march into U19 Champ...

Football
The Digice...

Police officer charged with rape...

News
A 41-year-...

Flying Fijians visit Waitabu Vil...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

USP maintains World University R...

News
The Univer...

Woman charged with aiding and ab...

News
The Office...

Skipper Cup contributes immensel...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Popular News

FNPF looks to setup overseas

News
The Govern...

Fiji Tourism Development Program...

News
A $200USD ...

UniFiji calls on FHEC to get its...

News
The Univer...

Votoniu stars in Jetsetters win ...

Football
Rugged def...

FNPF contribution rate reverted ...

News
Minister f...

Woman charged with aiding and ab...

News
The Office...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Young Kulas march into U19 Championship final