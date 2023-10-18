Wednesday, October 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Democracy is the way forward, says PM Rabuka  

A key value of the Vuvale Partnership between Australia and Fiji is the support for democracy, effective governance and the rule of law, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He made these remarks while meeting Australia’s Leader of Opposition, Peter Dutton at Parliament House today.

While conveying Fiji’s gratitude to Australia, its current and past Governments, for their continued support to conducting free and fair elections in Fiji and reflecting on his own experience, previously as Leader of Opposition and now as Leader of Government, Rabuka said it was defining moment for him when he was voted on the floor of Parliament by the power of one vote – a first in the history of Fiji.

He highlighted that our democracy is not perfect however, it remains the preferred form of governance for Fiji.

Rabuka further stated that the Coalition Government is committed to upholding the dignity of all Fijians, and will protect our democracy and its values.

He acknowledged Australia’s Opposition bench as it was under the leadership of former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that the Vuvale Partnership was signed in 2019.

The partnership demonstrates our strong relations which have translated into our collaborative efforts towards maintaining regional solidarity, a testament of our close vuvale links.

On Inter-Parliamentary dialogue, the Head of the Coalition Government thanked Australia for engaging with Members of Parliament from Fiji, describing it as a positive development in our efforts to foster a spirit of cooperation amongst our Parliamentarians.

In this regard, he said Fiji is committed to working collaboratively with Pacific countries to strengthen gender equality, champion women’s empowerment and social inclusion across the region in all spheres, particularly the issue of women in leadership.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Leaders welcome elevated Vuvale Par...

The Prime Ministers of Australia and Fiji have welcomed the signing...
News

Official school term dates announce...

The Ministry of Education has released the official school term dat...
Football

28 district reps to feature in FANC...

28 district players will feature for nine teams at the Fiji Muslim ...
Rugby

Players to unite with families afte...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will return home tomorrow and unite w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leaders welcome elevated Vuvale ...

News
The Prime ...

Official school term dates annou...

News
The Minist...

28 district reps to feature in F...

Football
28 distric...

Players to unite with families a...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Divisional Commanders urged to b...

News
As Police ...

Bua man remains missing, six mon...

News
A 48-year-...

Popular News

Blues outclass champs Suva in ex...

2023 IDC
It will be...

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TS...

News
Ro Teimumu...

PM reaffirms commitment to harne...

News
Prime Mini...

Premier Division semifinalists c...

2023 IDC
The Premie...

Aust Govt to provide $6.2m to Dr...

Rugby
The Govern...

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix tr...

Football
National a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Leaders welcome elevated Vuvale Partnership