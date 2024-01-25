Nawaqanitawase eyes more Wallabies caps

Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who has links to Fiji, has opened up about the “tough decision” to leave Australian rugby behind after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Roosters from 2025.

The 23-year-old Waratahs speed merchant was a shining light for the Wallabies during an otherwise dark and gloomy 18-month period under two different coaches.

After being handed a Test debut by Dave Rennie in 2022, Nawaqanitawase continued to shine in Wallaby gold under former coach Eddie Jones.

He scored two tries at last year’s World Cup, too, which offered fans a glimmer of hope for the future.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis met with the Wallaby in Sydney after the World Cup disaster and that meeting clearly impressed both parties with Nawaqanitawase inking a deal with the Tricolours from next year.

“I’ve been here at the Tahs and around Rugby Australia for the past five years so it’s been everything,” Nawaqanitawase told Nine News.

“It’s going to be sad walking away.”

“It was a tough decision to make but at the time I had to do what was right for me.”

Nawaqanitawase’s first Test match was Australia’s shocking loss to Italy in Florence.

It didn’t get much better for the Wallabies from there, either.

While Australia showed plenty of fight in the loss to Ireland a week later, they needed a Nawaqanitawase masterclass to avoid a defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

He scored a quick double as the visitors mounted a memorable comeback at Principality Stadium.

Rennie was replaced by Eddie Jones the following January, and while that appointment seemed like a step in the right direction, the Wallabies only won two of nine Tests in 2023.

Nawaqanitawase has only won three of 11 Tests in Wallaby gold.

“I just want to win,” Nawaqanitawase said.

“I just want to win some games and I’d love to win a World Cup if I get the chance.”

While Nawaqanitawase has penned a deal with the Roosters from the 2025 season, the speedster is hopeful that the decision won’t impact his chances of making the Wallabies this year.

“That’s a decision for (the coaches) to make.

“I hope they still pick me which I think they will if it all works out.

“No bad blood. Obviously, I still have to perform to the level to be there,” he added.