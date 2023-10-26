Saturday, October 28, 2023
Director Environment resigns

Director for Environment, Sandeep Singh has resigned from the position.

She resigned earlier this month but is serving the standard 30-day notice period in accordance with Civil Service guidelines.

Director Singh, with nearly seven years of exemplary service, has extended her gratitude to colleagues at the Department of Environment who she said stood by her during the challenging times, enabling her to make objective decisions in the pursuit of safeguarding Fiji’s pristine environment.

“As I prepare to hand over after nearly seven years, it is my sincere hope that Fiji’s need for development is seen through the lens of environmental sustainability because ‘this [Fiji’s environment] is all we have got.”

“I recall making this statement when I was first interviewed for this role – ‘my heart is with Fiji’s Environment.’ It still is and will always be.”

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Peter Wise expressed his gratitude for Singh’s contributions and said she continued to demonstrate her professionalism and dedication when the Coalition Government assumed office last December.

Wise said Singh is a professional who diligently conducted her work.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her service to the Fiji Government.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
