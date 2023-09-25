Monday, September 25, 2023
Disastrous events burdened Fiji’s economy: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the COVID-19 pandemic conflated the impacts of recent natural disasters and worsened the burden on all sectors of the Fijian economy.

Speaking at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Rabuka said Fiji experienced a significant economic downturn as tourism, the backbone of our economy came to a virtual standstill.

Rabuka said Fiji’s economy is now on the recovery path, led by the tourism sector, which has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the world’s challenges are interconnected.

Rabuka said they must be addressed by an integrated response, through effective multilateralism.

“International cooperation and solidarity are essential to protect our collective interests through targeted engagement.”

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
