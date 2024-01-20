Dominion Bros win Youth title

Dominion Brothers registered a 12-10 upset win over Fiji U20 to claim the Youth title of the 2024 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Both teams threw their best in the final and managed to score two tries a piece but the winner for Dominion Brothers came through a conversion by Kaminieli Sikita.

Sivaniolo Lumelume and Marika Rabonu scored for the Fiji U20 while Marika Ravuiwasa and Isireli Rokovailavo crossed over for Dominion Brothers.

Dominion Brothers received $10,000 for winning the title.