DPP appeals Bainimarama and Qiliho’s acquittal

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has filed an appeal against the acquittal of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

This has been confirmed by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku.

The State has filed eight grounds of appeal and reserves the right to amend, add or delete any grounds of appeal at the receipt of the court record.

In summary, the State’s grounds of appeal centres around the opinion that the Magistrate erred in law and in fact on several evidentiary and procedural issues, thereby resulting in an unfair trial and an erroneous verdict.

The Notice of Appeal against the acquittal was filed in the High Court yesterday afternoon.

The Suva Magistrates Court acquitted Bainimarama of one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice and Qiliho of one count of abuse of office on October 12, 2023.