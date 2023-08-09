Wednesday, August 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua reps dominate Flying Fijians squad

Fijian Drua

The influence of Fijian Drua players will be massive for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

A total of 18 Drua players have been named in the 33-member squad which was named in Nadi by Coach Simon Raiwalui on Tuesday.

This makes Fijian Drua, the only club in the Super Rugby Pacific competition to have the highest number of its representatives selected in a national team for the World Cup.

The Mick Byrne coached side, just in its second year, has accomplished a lot by reaching the quarterfinals of Super Rugby Pacific and the good form and consistency of the players of the locally based players, gave them the edge over overseas based reps which saw the omission of some top layers like Ben Volavola, Seta Tamanivalu, Kitione Kamikamica and Vilimoni Botitu from the final team.

Players selected in the forwards include co-captains Meli Derenalagi and Tevita Ikanivere, props Mesake Doge, Samuela Tawake and Jone Koroiduadua, hooker Zuriel Togiatama, lock Isoa Nasilasila, backrowers Te’ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Vilive Miramira.

Those selected in the backs are halfbacks Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli, fly-halves Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela, centres Iosefo Masi and Kalaveti Ravouvou, winger Salesitino Ravutaumada and fullback Ilaisa Droasese.

Three other Drua players, props Haereiti Hetet and Meli Tuni, and utility forward Joseva Tamani missed out on selection due to injuries.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Government keen to work with BSP

The Coalition Government is keen on working together with the banki...
Rugby

Cotter joins Romania for World Cup

Former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter has joined Romania’s coach...
Football

UEFA Foundation for children execut...

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Foundation for C...
2023 Battle of Giants

Goalie Rinish set to make his retur...

Experienced Navua goalkeeper Rinish is set to make his return in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Government keen to work with BSP...

Business
The Coalit...

Cotter joins Romania for World C...

Rugby
Former Fly...

UEFA Foundation for children exe...

Football
The Union ...

Goalie Rinish set to make his re...

2023 Battle of Giants
Experience...

Police to beef presence at DEANS...

News
Police is ...

FLP questions delay in accident ...

News
The Fiji L...

Popular News

Public debt to reduce significan...

News
The Asian ...

Cokanasiga axed from England’s W...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

One step at a time, says Raiwalu...

PNC
With the P...

Waranivalu back for top of table...

Football
Rewa rep T...

Rewa can win BOG, says confident...

2023 Battle of Giants
Rewa Capta...

FIFA President to visit Fiji FA ...

Football
The Presid...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Government keen to work with BSP