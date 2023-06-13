Drua to conclude season with awards night

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will conclude the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season with an awards night today.

The Fiji Airways sponsored event will take place at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau Island in Nadi and commence at 6pm.

Fijian Drua in just its second season managed to reach the quarterfinals of the competition and lost 49-8 to 11-times champions, the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Mick Byrne coached side finished seventh in the regular season after bagging six wins, five of which were recorded during the Shop and Save home series matches in Suva and Lautoka.