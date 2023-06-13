Tuesday, June 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua to conclude season with awards night

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will conclude the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season with an awards night today.

The Fiji Airways sponsored event will take place at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau Island in Nadi and commence at 6pm.

Fijian Drua in just its second season managed to reach the quarterfinals of the competition and lost 49-8 to 11-times champions, the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Mick Byrne coached side finished seventh in the regular season after bagging six wins, five of which were recorded during the Shop and Save home series matches in Suva and Lautoka.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Security officer charged with murde...

A security officer alleged to have murdered a 21-year-old woman at ...
News

Price of flour drops by 6 per cent

The price of normal flour decreases by six per cent from today, Tue...
News

PM Rabuka announces minor reshuffle...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a minor reshuffle with...
NRL

Winger Sivo is NRL’s leading try sc...

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels powerhouse Maika Sivo is the leading ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Security officer charged with mu...

News
A security...

Price of flour drops by 6 per ce...

News
The price ...

PM Rabuka announces minor reshuf...

News
Prime Mini...

Winger Sivo is NRL’s leading try...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Departing Permal indebted to off...

Fiji FACT 2023
Mannav Per...

Kamikamica scores opener in Stor...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Security officer charged with mu...

News
A security...

16-year-olds to debut in Fiji FA...

Football
Three 16-y...

Rabuka is an influential regiona...

News
New Zealan...

Fiji FA is ready to assist FRU, ...

Rugby
Fiji Footb...

Raffa relishes first tourney wit...

Fiji FACT 2023
Argentinea...

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Security officer charged with murder