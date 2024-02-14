Drua to field experienced lineup against Rebels

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will field an experienced lineup in their second preseason match this Friday against the Rebels in Melbourne.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has named a 28-member travelling squad with changes to the line-up from the previous trial.

Flying Fijians Tevita Ikanivere, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi and Frank Lomani return to the starting 15, with robust centre Waqa Nalaga set to feature in theDrua blue for the first time off the bench.

A new front row starts this week with Emosi Tuqiri at loosehead, Ikanivere at hooker and Mesake Doge at tight head.

Isoa Nasilasila is back in the second row to pair Mesake Vocevoce, who gets another pre-season start in the middle row.

Etonia Waqa shifts to the blindside flanker position for the first time in this trial, partnering the hard-hitting Elia Canakaivata who is at openside flanker.

Captain Meli Derenalagi retains the number 8 jersey.

Lomani starts at halfback and will pair up with rookie Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula who is at flyhalf.

‘Super Stino’ starts his first trial of the pre-season on the left wing this week, while Epeli Momo retains his position on the right.

Blockbusting Apisalome Vota starts this week at inside centre, with Drua’s leading try

scorer Iosefo Masi on the outside.

Ilaisa Droasese completes the backline at fullback.

Providing cover on the bench for the front row are Livai Natave, Jone Koroiduadua

and Samuela Tawake alongside hookers Mesulame Dolokoto and Zuriel Togiatama.

Vilive Miramira and Motikiai Murray will make an appearance in the backrow at some

stage of the trial.

A healthy stock of players will provide backline cover.

They are Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Sikeli Rabitu, Nalaga and

utility Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm (Fiji Time) at Gosch’s Paddock in Melbourne.