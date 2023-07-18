Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Drugs seized from Narain Jetty

Bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized at the Narain Jetty in Suva last night.

A team from the Totogo Police Station and Fiji Detector Dog Unit (FDDU) whilst conducting operations at the said location received a tip about a man that had transported marijuana on board an inter-island vessel.

The FDDU team noticed the individual acting in a suspicious manner, whereby he was taken to the Muaiwalu Police Post, searched, and the discovery made.

The seized substances were sent for analysis and the suspect remains in custody.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
