Drugs seized from Narain Jetty

Bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized at the Narain Jetty in Suva last night.

A team from the Totogo Police Station and Fiji Detector Dog Unit (FDDU) whilst conducting operations at the said location received a tip about a man that had transported marijuana on board an inter-island vessel.

The FDDU team noticed the individual acting in a suspicious manner, whereby he was taken to the Muaiwalu Police Post, searched, and the discovery made.

The seized substances were sent for analysis and the suspect remains in custody.