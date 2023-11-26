Sunday, November 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Dubai first, Cape Town later, says Talacolo

Lanky Fiji 7s forward Joseva Talacolo says the team is focused on the first task which is the Dubai 7s, the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens Series next weekend.

While Fiji failed to win any tournaments in the series last year, Talacolo said their aim is to make a winning start at the Series this year with Dubai 7s as their major target.

“We are focusing on the games in Dubai and South Africa next week.”

“The boys are doing their individual preparations especially as some of us have not been able to win the series last season.”

“Our target is to win the Dubai tournament next week before we head to Cape Town the following week.”

The national side has been in training at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka under the guidance of head coach Ben Gollings with a mixture of senior players who were part of the series last year and a few new faces in the team.

“We may have a lot of new players but it doesn’t stop us from the fact that we will give our utmost best as we will be having back-to-back tournaments so we all have one goal as a team first we have to win the Dubai 7s.”

“For us senior players and the new players, we are working together to have a good season.”

Double Olympic champions Fiji have been drawn in Pool C alongside France, the USA, and Great Britain for Dubai 7s which will be played on 2 and 3 December.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Engineering skills to bridge unempl...

40 youths from Serua are in a better position now to bridge the gap...
Rugby

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on trac...

Fiji-born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa’s slip disc recovery is on tra...
Football

Pacific Cup to crown new winner

A new winner will be crowned in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in A...
Football

Suva books spot in Pacific Cup semi...

Suva topped Group B of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Engineering skills to bridge une...

News
40 youths ...

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on t...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Pacific Cup to crown new winner

Football
A new winn...

Suva books spot in Pacific Cup s...

Football
Suva toppe...

Fiji men and women claim 7s Gold...

Rugby
Both the F...

Rugby helps to ease VakatawaR...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Second consecutive loss for Laba...

Football
Labasa suf...

Suva remains on song in Pacific ...

Football
Suva remai...

Naisake overcomes obstacles to b...

News
Police Con...

Milne open to switching position...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

GCC to be reinstated under exist...

News
Minister f...

Fiji Kulas cruise into Games sem...

Football
The Fiji K...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Engineering skills to bridge unemployment gap