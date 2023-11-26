Dubai first, Cape Town later, says Talacolo

Lanky Fiji 7s forward Joseva Talacolo says the team is focused on the first task which is the Dubai 7s, the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens Series next weekend.

While Fiji failed to win any tournaments in the series last year, Talacolo said their aim is to make a winning start at the Series this year with Dubai 7s as their major target.

“We are focusing on the games in Dubai and South Africa next week.”

“The boys are doing their individual preparations especially as some of us have not been able to win the series last season.”

“Our target is to win the Dubai tournament next week before we head to Cape Town the following week.”

The national side has been in training at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka under the guidance of head coach Ben Gollings with a mixture of senior players who were part of the series last year and a few new faces in the team.

“We may have a lot of new players but it doesn’t stop us from the fact that we will give our utmost best as we will be having back-to-back tournaments so we all have one goal as a team first we have to win the Dubai 7s.”

“For us senior players and the new players, we are working together to have a good season.”

Double Olympic champions Fiji have been drawn in Pool C alongside France, the USA, and Great Britain for Dubai 7s which will be played on 2 and 3 December.