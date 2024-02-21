Education Ministry condemns acts of bullying

Both the Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka and Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca have condemned a recent incident of bullying involving students.

The Ministry has been forced to issue a statement after receiving concerns regarding a video circulating on social media.

The Ministry said immediate action was taken by the Head of School (HOS) with the support of the Divisional Education Officer Western to address and manage the situation, and disciplinary measures have been implemented.

“The safety and well-being of our students should always be paramount in and out of school, and any form of physical abuse or violence will not be tolerated.”

The Ministry said following the Ministry’s Behavior Management Policy, students are encouraged to understand and follow the guidelines provided.

This policy focuses on handling student misbehavior and maintaining discipline in schools.

The Ministry of Education has also stressed the importance of creating a positive and respectful atmosphere for learning, ensuring that every student feels safe and secure.

“It is crucial for students to understand the impact of their actions and to strive to treat others with respect and kindness at all times.”

“All students, parents, and guardians are reminded of the Ministry’s strong stance against physical assault and bullying.”

“Such actions not only violate the rights of others but also disrupt the core principles of a safe and welcoming learning environment,” the statement said.

The Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students and will continue to take proactive measures to address incidents of bullying and violence, ensuring that every student is safe, and their well-being is prioritized.