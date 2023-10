The eight teams that will feature in the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) have been confirmed.

Fiji Football Association has revealed that defending champs Ba, Suva, Lami, Navua, Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi, Rakiraki and Labasa will battle for the title this year.

The tournament will be held from 2-5 November at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Ba won last year’s Futsal IDC edging Suva 7-6 in a thrilling final.