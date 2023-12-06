Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Emerging talents for HPU pathway

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Rugby

A new wave of emerging talents are set to be part of the Fiji Rugby High Performance Elite Player program for the coming year.

A two-day camp held this week served as an administrative checkpoint for players as the academy kicks off pre-season training and preparation.

Elite Pathways and Performance Manager Bill Gadolo said the two day program is geared towards laying the groundwork for the welfare of players.

“The academy is the underpinning program for our national teams, and it’s crucial that we get the administrative stuff out of the way.”

“The camp is instrumental in ensuring that we have everything sorted and covered, setting the stage for a well-prepared off-season.”

Gadolo highlighted the overarching goal of the Elite Player Pathway Academy has remained constant for over eight years which is to nurture exceptional talent that can be integrated into the national teams.

“Whether it’s the men’s 7s, the Flying Fijians, or the Drua, the academy aims to produce players of exceptional caliber. Additionally, the focus extends to the women’s game, with an emphasis on contributing to the success of both the Fijiana 15s program and the Fijiana 7s.”

The HPU Girls camp begins tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
