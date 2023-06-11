Sunday, June 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ministry warns against bogus agents

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations wishes to advise members of the public against an individual who has been collecting money and promising overseas employment opportunities under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

An illegal agent who is claiming to be a senior civil servant has been approaching Fijians and obtaining financial advantage by deception, assuring individuals of employment opportunities in Australia.

The Ministry calls upon all Fijians to be aware of such bogus employment agents and not to pay any money to individuals claiming to represent the Employment Ministry or a holder of a high position in any public office.

The NEC under the Employment Ministry is solely responsible for the labour mobility programs offered by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand to send Fijians for seasonal work and the Pacific Labour Scheme (PLS).

Since this is a government-to-government initiative, members of the public are advised to contact the Ministry on any seasonal work and PLS employment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Suva shifts focus to player rotatio...

Suva Coach Babs Khan says he will consider rotating players within ...
News

We need to strengthen international...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there is a need to strengthen o...
Fiji FACT 2023

Blues top Group A, face Labasa in s...

Lautoka FC topped Group A of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after playi...
Fiji FACT 2023

Ali happy with Navua’s displa...

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali has thanked his team for putting up a good s...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva shifts focus to player rota...

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva Coach...

We need to strengthen internatio...

News
Prime Mini...

Blues top Group A, face Labasa i...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

Ali happy with Navua’s dis...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Suva ends campaign with a win

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva ended...

Our game plan clicked: Vulivuli

Fiji FACT 2023
Victorious...

Popular News

Sex crimes against children rema...

News
Sex crimes...

Murray to make Drua debut agains...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Suva has capable players: Khan

Football
Suva coach...

Impressive Fijian trio depart CA...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Stallone says Schwarzenegger is ...

Entertainment
Sylvester ...

Prolific Nalaubu set to depart B...

Football
Fiji’s top...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji FACT 2023

Suva shifts focus to player rotation