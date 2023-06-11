Ministry warns against bogus agents

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations wishes to advise members of the public against an individual who has been collecting money and promising overseas employment opportunities under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

An illegal agent who is claiming to be a senior civil servant has been approaching Fijians and obtaining financial advantage by deception, assuring individuals of employment opportunities in Australia.

The Ministry calls upon all Fijians to be aware of such bogus employment agents and not to pay any money to individuals claiming to represent the Employment Ministry or a holder of a high position in any public office.

The NEC under the Employment Ministry is solely responsible for the labour mobility programs offered by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand to send Fijians for seasonal work and the Pacific Labour Scheme (PLS).

Since this is a government-to-government initiative, members of the public are advised to contact the Ministry on any seasonal work and PLS employment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.