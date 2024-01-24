Experienced midfielders join Blues

Lautoka has added more depth to its squad for this season by signing three experienced midfielders.

Former Labasa, Rewa, Nasinu and national midfielder Ilisoni Logaivou, Nadi’s William Valentine and Labasa’s Edwin Sahayam have joined the League and Fiji FACT champions and are set to start in the Champion vs Champion this Sunday.

Also back in the team is New Zealand based former national goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara.

Key players like Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Zibraaz Sahib, Antonio Tuivuna, Epeli Leiroti, Sakaraia Naisua, Ilimotama Jese, Afraz Ali and Kishan Sami have also been named in the 30-member squad while midfielder Muni Shivam Naidu makes a return from injury.

The first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion will be played at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park.

Lautoka squad– Epeli Vunibola, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Afraz Ali, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Maciu Tuinuku, Aporosa Yada, Sekove Luma, Prashant Kumar, Edward Justin, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Muni Shivam Naidu, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Antonio Tuivuna, Sterling Vasconcelos, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu, Sakaraia Naisua, Joela Biuvanua, Senirusi Bokini, Ratu Rusiate Vodowaqewaqe, Navneel Nand, William Valentine, Ilisoni Logaivou, Edwin Sahayam, Isimeli Gavidi, Beniamino Mateinaqara, Isoa Vonu.