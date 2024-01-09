FEO probes former PM, Aiyaz and President complaint

The Fijian Elections Office is actively looking into a complaint against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, regarding assets and liabilities declaration.

This follows a complaint by an Australian Resident, Alexandra Forwood was lodged with the FEO.

Furwood alleges that the FijiFirst Leader, failed to declare his FNPF contributions and the value for the years 2014, 2015, 2016 and other years in his years of employment.

Forwood also alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum did not declare his FNPF contributions and value for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

In a letter to the Fijian Elections Office, Forwood said Bainimarama also did not declare the total amount of shares in Fijian Holdings Limited and how much he received as his dividend and failed to declare the liability in the alleged payment for those shares from his income.

The Australian Resident questioned whether the shares he obtained from Fiji Holdings Limited were paid for.

Forwood said Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Ratu Wiliame did not declare their overseas travel allowances however, they declared their base income and therefore, false declarations were made to the Fijian Elections Office.

In response, the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said as is the normal process they will do their internal verification to determine whether to escalate the matter further.

The Fijian Elections have not issued a public statement on the matter.