FEO works on building impartiality and trust

The Fijian Elections Office will engage its stakeholders with the hopes of rebuilding the trust and confidence in the electorate system.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan and the Elections Disability Access Working Group for the next four years, Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said, the FEO’s Strategic Plan is built on a mission of delivering electoral services that have the trust and confidence of its stakeholders, together with a vision of excellence in the conduct of elections that strengthen democracy.

Mataiciwa said that the FEO will practice impartiality, as well as remain apolitical, in its electoral operations and the work it carries out.

“Our goal is to make the electoral processes user-friendly… And ensure that processes for conducting elections are designed with the end user-friendly for its voters.”

The Fijian Elections Office said that collaborating with stakeholders; FEO has also been able to launch the Election Disability Access Working Group – mapping a new direction for the relevant stakeholders.

Mataiciwa said opposition and counter conversation is going to be expected; however, FEO has been encouraged that we remember that you are the gatekeepers of democracy in Fiji.

Meanwhile, since the establishment of FEO in 2014, they have developed two Strategic Plans – They were the 2015 – 2019 Strategic Plan and the 2020 – 2023 Strategic Plan.

Mataiciwa said the latter, guided the FEO in its preparation for the 2022 General Election.

“The implementation of these Strategic Plans had enabled the FEO to conduct successfully the 2018 and 2022 General Elections. In doing so, the FEO was also able to implement new initiatives and innovations that saw a small organization like the FEO punch well above its own weight. The FEO was able to achieve a rate of 80% completion of milestones set out in its 2015 – 2019 Strategic Plan and a completion rate of 84% to date for the 2020 – 2023 Strategic Plan,” Mataiciwa added.