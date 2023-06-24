FFP to respond to complaint on audited accounts: FEO

The Fijian Elections Office says it has received two complaints with regard to the FijiFirst Party audited accounts published by the FEO.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa indicated that FEO has given time to the FFP to respond – and their response will determine if they put the matter to rest or refer the Party to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Mataiciwa said that one of the roles of the Registrar of Political Parties is that it receives the audited accounts from political parties, make sure that it is audited by one of the chartered accounting firm and publish the audited accounts.

She said after that if anyone inspects the audited accounts and has complaints, they can lodge it with the Fijian Elections Office.

“This has happened in this case. FEO will have more when we receive correspondences from the FijiFirst and that we determine our next course of action,” Mataiciwa said.

Also, the Electoral Commission has received a complaint against the Supervisor of Elections, but due to the fact that the EC does not have the quorum to meet, the matter remains pending.

Mataiciwa said she has not received any official correspondence on the complaint from the Electoral Commission.

She added, she will not comment further on the matter.