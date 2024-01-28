Fiji bundled out in Perth 7s semifinal

Sunday, January 28, 2024
Fiji’s unbeaten run in the Perth 7s ended today as they were outclassed by hosts Australia 22-7 in the second Cup semifinal.

The Aussies looked more composed and hungry to win and got first on the board through captain Nick Malouf.

Fiji managed to hit back and score through their captain Joseva Talacolo as the teams rested 7-7 at halftime.

The Australians regained the lead in the 10th minute through Nathan Lawson and Maurice Longbottom smartly opted to kick a penalty between the uprights to open up a 15-7 lead with less than two minutes to play.

Continuous errors from Fiji saw them pushed back in their own half and a mistake in a lineout saw youngster Henry Palmer seal victory for Australia in the dying seconds of the match.

Fiji will now meet Ireland in the bronze medal playoff later tonight.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
