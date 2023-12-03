Fiji cruises past France, books quarters spot

Fiji has booked its spot in the Cup quarterfinals of the Dubai 7s after thumping France 40-5 at the Sevens Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

France played a fast game at the onset, keeping possession and all the momentum to score first outwide on two minutes through Stephen Perez with the conversion missed by Paulin Riva.

Fiji finally managed to get hold of possession and utilised it to full effect.

Three successive tries followed from the islanders through the skipper Joseva Talacolo, Terio Tamani and Pilipo Bukayaro with Tamani adding all three conversions.

Fiji took their hefty lead into the breather leading 21-5.

Fiji dominated to the finish with Tamani adding three more tries to his tally and debutant Rubeni Kabu getting his first try on the world series.

Tamani also added two more conversions to round off Fiji’s big victory.