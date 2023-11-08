Fiji drawn in strong Pool C for Dubai 7s

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji 7s side has been drawn in a strong Pool C for the Emirates Dubai 7s which gets underway on 2-3 December.

Double Olympic gold medal winners Fiji will face France, USA and Great Britain in their pool games.

2023 champions New Zealand, who were winners in Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Toulouse last year, headline Pool A alongside Canada, last year’s Cape Town winners Samoa and the defending Emirates Dubai 7s champions South Africa.

Hamilton, Vancouver and London winners from last season, Argentina is in Pool B and will face Spain, Australia and Ireland.

The biggest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East, Dubai 7s has been a mainstay on HSBC Series since its inception in 1999, and features the best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams competing on two fields across two days and 64 matches.