Wednesday, November 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji drawn in strong Pool C for Dubai 7s

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji 7s side has been drawn in a strong Pool C for the Emirates Dubai 7s which gets underway on 2-3 December.

Double Olympic gold medal winners Fiji will face France, USA and Great Britain in their pool games.

2023 champions New Zealand, who were winners in Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Toulouse last year, headline Pool A alongside Canada, last year’s Cape Town winners Samoa and the defending Emirates Dubai 7s champions South Africa.

Hamilton, Vancouver and London winners from last season, Argentina is in Pool B and will face Spain, Australia and Ireland.

The biggest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East, Dubai 7s has been a mainstay on HSBC Series since its inception in 1999, and features the best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams competing on two fields across two days and 64 matches.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

ADB indicates positive growth for F...

The Asian Development Bank has predicted that Fiji's strong economi...
News

Collective effort from leaders is n...

Cook Islands Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Mark B...
News

LTA meets bus operators on frequent...

In an effort to counter the increasing number of road fatalities an...
Football

Krishna snatches late winner for Od...

Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored the winner for Odisha FC staging ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

ADB indicates positive growth fo...

Business
The Asian ...

Collective effort from leaders i...

News
Cook Islan...

LTA meets bus operators on frequ...

News
In an effo...

Krishna snatches late winner for...

Football
Fijian str...

Cokanasiga returns for Glouceste...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Rabuka, Marape for West Papua ta...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Labour keeping Coalition Govt ho...

News
The Fiji L...

More teams for local competition...

Rugby
The number...

Drua backs proposed Skipper Cup ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Rabuka, Marape for West Papua ta...

News
Prime Mini...

Suva walks away with Futsal IDC ...

2023 Futsal IDC
A star-stu...

Review Committee announced for u...

News
The Extern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

ADB indicates positive growth for Fiji