Fiji joins coalition of Trade Ministers on climate

Fiji has officially joined the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate, a pioneering move towards addressing the intersection of climate, trade, and sustainable development.

A Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate was launched in January 2023 to offer much-needed political leadership for inclusive international cooperation on trade and climate.

Led by Ecuador, the European Union, Kenya, and New Zealand, the coalition brings together 58 forward-thinking trade ministers of countries from all regions, who aim to foster international cooperation in the fight against the escalating climate crisis.

The Coalition, as outlined in its launch statement, emphasised the urgent need for scaling up climate action in alignment with global agreements such as the UNFCCC, the Paris Agreement, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

It underlines the importance of inclusive international cooperation that accommodates countries at different levels of development, climate vulnerabilities, and trade circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted, “Fiji was invited to join the Coalition due to our active engagement in international forums on trade and sustainability.”

“Recognising the critical role of international collaboration, we eagerly joined the Coalition to contribute to effective solutions for the global climate crisis.”

“We pledge to actively engage in collective actions through trade policies that address the urgent issue of climate change mitigation and adaptation, aligning with the Coalition’s identified priority areas”, said Kamikamica.

He said this collaborative effort signifies a crucial step towards a sustainable and resilient future, where trade policies play a positive role in the global response to climate change.

The Coalition embodies the spirit of inclusivity, cooperation, leadership, and transparency, guiding nations toward a climate-resilient world.

Kamikamica said Fiji looks forward to actively participating in the Coalition, working collectively towards a sustainable and resilient future.

The Trade Ministers of the Coalition are set to meet in the margins of the World Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in February 2024.