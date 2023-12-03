Fiji survives Irish scare, faces Boks in semifinal

Fiji survived a scary second half comeback to secure a place in the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s semifinals beating a tactical Ireland team by 29-24 today.

The fiery Fijians began with full intent scoring three tries in five minutes.

Pilipo Bukayaro, Filipe Sauturaga and returning Olympic Games gold medalist Kaminieli Rasaku began Fiji’s scoring run, with Terio Tamani only able to add one conversion.

Tamani would make up for his early misses at goal with two converted tries of his own just before the break to put Fiji with a comfortable 29-0 lead at half-time.

The Irish would score 24 unanswered points nearly stealing a late win.

Ireland stretched Fiji and once more asked questions of its discipline as scoring four tries and adding two conversions.

Zac Ward, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy and Harry Mcnulty all scored a try each with Billy Dardis, Mark Roche adding a conversion each.

Fiji’s second half performance will leave Head Coach Ben Gollings with plenty questions to answer heading into the semifinal.

Fiji will meet defending champion South Africa in the first semifinal at 10.04pm.

The Blitzboks defeated Australia 24-7 in the first quarterfinal.