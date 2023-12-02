Fiji to host  OFC women’s 16 Championship

Fiji will host only one Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) tournament in the country next year following the confirmation of its 2024 calendar.

The OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship will be played from 8 to 21 September with the venue likely to be the renovated HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Championship will also act as the qualification for the 2025 Under 17 World Cup with the venue yet to be announced.

New Zealand won the Under 16 Women’s Championship edging Fiji 1-0 in September this year in New Caledonia.