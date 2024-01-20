Fiji U20 books spot in final

The Fiji U20 Development side has booked its spot in the Youth final of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s after beating the Japanese U17 Development side 35-7 in the second semifinal at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The team made of High Performance Unit and Talent Identification Program players from High Schools rugby proved too strong for their Japanese opponents and look on course to win the final later today.

In the first semifinal, Dominion Brothers overpowered Southland Broncos 14-7.

The Youth final is scheduled to commence at 5pm and the winner will work away $10,000 richer.