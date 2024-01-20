Saturday, January 20, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji U20 books spot in final

The Fiji U20 Development side has booked its spot in the Youth final of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s after beating the Japanese U17 Development side 35-7 in the second semifinal at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The team made of High Performance Unit and Talent Identification Program players from High Schools rugby proved too strong for their Japanese opponents and look on course to win the final later today.

In the first semifinal, Dominion Brothers overpowered Southland Broncos 14-7.

The Youth final is scheduled to commence at 5pm and the winner will work away $10,000 richer.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Root out corrupt officers: Tikoduad...

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has urged Fijians to repo...
News

SODELPA execs meet over Radrodro...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party's Working Committee is currentl...
Rugby

Matakesi to face Mt Masada in Women...

The women's final of the 2024 McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s will b...
Rugby

Army bows out in Plate semifinals

Last season's winner, Army bowed out in the Plate semifinals of the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Root out corrupt officers: Tikod...

News
Minister f...

SODELPA execs meet over Radrodro...

News
The Social...

Matakesi to face Mt Masada in Wo...

Rugby
The women'...

Army bows out in Plate semifinal...

Rugby
Last seaso...

All Stars to play in Shield fina...

Rugby
The Sir Go...

Police officer charged for alleg...

News
The Police...

Popular News

Ba women gear up for Coral Coast...

Rugby
The Ba Ori...

Hooper to miss Perth Sevens

Rugby
Michael Ho...

Day surgeries resume at Ba Hospi...

News
The Aspen ...

Appeal for jailed MPs set for Ma...

News
The Court ...

Bus packages for Fijian Drua fan...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Khan to guide Lautoka in CVC

Football
Babs Khan ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Root out corrupt officers: Tikoduadua