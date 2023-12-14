Thursday, December 14, 2023
Fiji votes for immediate cease fire in Gaza

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Fiji has voted in favour of the resolution.

The vote also showed the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions, and ambassadors and other diplomats burst into applause as the final numbers were displayed.

The United States and Israel were joined in opposing the resolution by eight countries — Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay.

The support was much higher than for an Oct. 27 Arab-sponsored resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce” leading to a cessation of hostilities, where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
