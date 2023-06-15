Fijian quartet to feature in Super Rugby semis

Four players who share links to Fiji will feature in the semifinal of the Super Rugby Pacific competition for their respective teams on Friday and Saturday.

The Blues will be boosted by the services of Number 8 Hoskins Sotutu.

Fijian flyer Emoni Narawa will round off the Chiefs’ back three with Etene Nanai-Seturo and Shaun Stevenson while loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula will provide impact from the bench.

Wallabies’ back-rower Rob Valetini is one of the most consistent players from any team across the last two years in Super Rugby Pacific.

Fans can expect the Wallaby to give hard running with impressive post-contact metres against the mighty Chiefs on Saturday.

With the Brumbies absolutely requiring at the very least parity up front, it is the physical charge from a player like Valetini that needs to be at the forefront of their efforts.

He has what it takes to cause some serious problems within the Chiefs pack.

In the first semifinal, the Blues will take on defending champions the Crusaders at 5:05pm at Orangetheory Stadium on Friday.

The Chiefs will meet the Brumbies at 5.05pm at FMG Stadium on Saturday in the second semifinal.

The teams:

Crusaders: Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Oliver Jager, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Will Jordan.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Blues: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Nepo Laulala, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.

Chiefs: Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaai, Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane (co-c), Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber (co-c), Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Brumbies: James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Tom Hooper, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Nic White (c), Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole.