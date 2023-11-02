Thursday, November 2, 2023
Fijian quartet to start for Barbarians

Four Flying Fijians will start for the Barbarians in their test match against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning.

Tevita Ikanivere will be at hooker, Simione Kuruvoli at halfback, Salesitino Ravutaumada on the left wing and Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Another Fijian in the form of Wallabies forward Rob Valetini will be at Number 8 while Flying Fijians forwards Api Ratuniyarawa and Peni Ravai have been named as reserves.

The Barbarians vs Wales match will kick off at 2.30am (Fiji Time).

Barbarians (1-15): Joe Moody, Tevita Ikanivere, Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Justin Tipuric, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini, Simione Kuruvoli, Nicholas Sanchez, Salesitino Ravutaumada, Izaia Perese, Len Ikitau, Shaun Stevenson, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves– Angus Bell, Asafo Aumua, Peni Ravai, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tom Hooper, Lautaro Velez, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
