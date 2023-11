Fijiana started its campaign in the 2023 Oceania Sevens in Brisbane on a high note today, thumping the Cook Islands 50-0.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side ran riot in the first half and scored tries through Alowesi Nakoci, Reapi Uluinasau (2), Lavena Cavuru and Raijieli Daveua to lead 31-0 at halftime.

The rampage continued in the second half with Ana Naimasi, Cavuru and Viniana Riwai getting a try each to seal the big win.

Fijiana meets Tonga in its next match at 7.08pm.